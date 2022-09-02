Texans will pay tribute to Uvalde with special Week 1 gesture vs. Colts

The Houston Texans continue to show support for the grieving Uvalde community in every way they can.

Aside from donating $400,000 to the Robb School Memorial Fund after the tragedy a couple of months ago, the Texans are making sure that the issue won’t be forgotten and that authorities will soon take action to prevent such merciless killings from happening.

In their Week 1 game against the Indianapolis Colts for the 2022 season, the Texans plan to wear helmet stickers with “Uvalde Strong” written on it. This comes amid the team’s visit to Uvalde where they are staying while hosting camps and clinics for hundreds of youth in the community, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Texans plan to wear helmet stickers "Uvalde Strong" for team's Sept. 11 opener against the Colts, and team remains in Uvalde today to host camps and clinics for hundreds of youth. Will attend Uvalde football team game Friday night #UvaldeStrong @HoustonTexans — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 2, 2022

This is certainly a heartwarming gesture from the Texans in their bid to spread more awareness and keep the incident at the forefront until authorities take tangible actions that will spark change.

The Uvalde school shooting at Robb Elementary is considered the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. Nineteen innocent children and two teachers got their lives taken away from an 18-yera-old gunman, who was able to enter the school easily.

Effective actions against gun control has yet to be fully made, which is why the Texans are doing everything they can do to be a catalyst of a solution.

Hopefully, what the Texans are doing right now will have a major impact as Uvalde and the rest of Texas look to make sure no more of such school shooting will ever happen again.