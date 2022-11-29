Published November 29, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III has been sidelined all season after he was shockingly diagnosed with leukemia. He’s been undergoing treatment and hopes to his resume his football career in 2023. In the meantime, his Texans teammates and fellow wide receivers stepped up with an awesome gesture to show support for Metchie. In Week 13, the Texans’ WR corps will be wearing custom cleats that say “Metchie Strong” on the side in support of Metchie’s battle against leukemia, the team announced.

In celebration of #MyCauseMyCleats, the WR room will wear cleats honoring John Metchie III and his battle against leukemia🥋🧡 pic.twitter.com/ksfsJ425oJ — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 29, 2022

The Texans released a heartwarming video in which they captured Metchie’s reaction to the custom cleats, which put a huge smile on the face of the rookie wideout.

“Any way we can fight this battle with you, we just wanted to bring awareness and tell you, thank you, from the bottom of my heart,” said teammate Brandin Cooks. “We love you. Keep inspiring us in everything that you’re doing. You know we got your back every step of the way.”

The Texans drafted Metchie III in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the 44th overall pick. Metchie played his college ball at Alabama where he spent three seasons. During his junior season, the wideout featured in 13 games and caught 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns.

The 22-year-old seems to be in good spirits while undergoing his leukemia treatment, and his Texans teammates are firmly in his corner and eagerly awaiting his return to the football field. The awesome gesture in support of his fight did not go unnoticed by John Metchie III, who looked overwhelmed with emotion after his teammates unveiled the cleats.