The Houston Texans signed outside linebacker Jacob Martin to a 1-year deal, Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Martin played on the edge for Houston from 2019 to 2021. He played for the New York Jets and Denver Broncos last season, recording 14 tackles, five quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

The Texans’ rushing defense allowed 25 touchdowns last season. Their pass defense was better, as quarterbacks threw for 15 touchdowns against 16 interceptions.

Houston hired DeMeco Ryans as their head coach. It is the team’s third new coaching hire in as many years, so it hopes it will find consistency in 2023.

The Texans finished with a 3-13-1 record last season, which left them in fourth placed in the AFC South.

Houston has a chance to improve in 2023. It traded up to draft linebacker Will Anderson Jr. The Texans also drafted quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick.

Those pieces should be exciting for Houston next season. The Texans will have a difficult schedule with the Jacksonville Jaguars — who advanced to the AFC Divisional round last season — Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

Still, they have hope under Ryans, who was defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers in the last two seasons.

Ryans was named the 2022 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. His defense in 2021 allowed the third-least yards and ninth-least points. This season, Nick Bosa recorded the most sacks in the NFL (18.5). Safeties Tashaun Gipson recorded five and four interceptions, respectively.

San Francisco was also one of two teams to allow fewer than 300 points (277).

The Texans will open their season Sept. 10 against the Baltimore Ravens.