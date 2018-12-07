Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has been an absolute stud when he’s been on the field. The only problem is Clowney has had a tough time over the years staying on the field due to health-related reasons. Clowney’s rookie season was very short lived and the former number one overall pick out of South Carolina only played in four games.

The Texans defensive end is hoping to get a big-time deal in the offseason that will rival the ones given to fellow defensive stars in the league such as Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle:

“Always, always,” Clowney said when asked if those contracts provide him with additional motivation. “I came out with them guys. Of course, I want to be up there with them.”

Clowney did play in each game last season which was his first complete season so far in his five-year career and his sack total was the highest it has been with nine and a half. With seven sacks already this season, Clowney is on pace to have an even better sack total once the 2018 season has come to an end.

It seems like Clowney has the right attitude going forward, he’ll have to make sure he does everything in his power to stay on the field and put up similar numbers to Mack and Donald. The Texans are playing great football this season and it’s clear not much needs to change, so if things work in Clowney’s favor he’ll be paid accordingly.