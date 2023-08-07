Houston Texans minority owner Javier Loya is facing multiple criminal charges in the state of Kentucky, including rape and sexual abuse, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Loya, a successful businessman who is the CEO of OTC Global Holdings, LP., has been with the Texans since 2002 but has now removed himself from all league and team activities as these charges are ongoing.

The Texans are aware of the situation and released a statement:

“We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners,” the Texans said in a statement issued to PFT. “We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while these charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or League activities.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Texans are in the middle of training camp and have been a big topic, especially with rookie quarterback CJ Stroud impressing people early on. However, this isn't a good look at all for the organization, and Loya faces one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and one count of third-degree sexual abuse and was even issued an arrest warrant back in May.

Loya has been with Texans for the past couple of decades, but the latest charge isn't the first time he faced legal allegations. Back in 2008, he was hit with some gambling allegations and the NFL investigated the situation, per John McClain. Depending on how things end up in court, this could be the end of the road for Javier Loya as the minority owner of the Texans.