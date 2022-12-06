By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Houston Texans hosted the Cleveland Browns last Sunday, which meant Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes had to make a crucial football decision — fantasy, speaking. Hughes is playing fantasy football this season and one of his players, which we are certain he took in the first round of the draft, is Browns running back Nick Chubb. But since Hughes did not want reality to clash with fantasy and to avoid conflicting interests, he made the decision before the contest to slide Chubb down to his fantasy team’s bench, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of CBS Sports.

Fun story I didn’t get to tell on #Browns-#Texans sideline: Nick Chubb is Jerry Hughes’ fantasy RB. Hughes loves Chubb. Chubb has been a machine for him. But he *had* to sit him Sun, being that it was his job to slow Chubb. “Thank goodness it’s not the playoffs,” Hughes said.

If anything, Hughes’ team probably did not get hurt too much by that decision, as Chubb had a subpar performance, rushing for just 80 yards on 17 carries while barely figuring in the Browns’ passing attack, coming up with zero receptions on a single target. Hughes, meanwhile, posted just a tackle.

Chubb is one of the most productive fantasy running backs in the 2022 NFL season, ranking sixth after 13 weeks in total fantasy points on NFL.com. So far this season, Chubb has picked up 1,119 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 217 carries. The Texans have a running back stud in the making, though, with rookie Dameon Pierce showing signs of future stardom.

Well, Hughes can go back to starting Chubb again with the Browns out of the Texans’ way now.