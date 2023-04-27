It’s anyone’s guess who the Houston Texans are taking with the second-overall selection in the NFL Draft Thursday night. ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper isn’t even sure where the Texans will go.

“I struggled with what to do here. Are the Texans really going to pass up a quarterback here? Will they trot out Davis Mills again next season? Could they find a veteran passer via trade (or take one with their other first-rounder?),” Kiper said.

“I’m hearing Houston will take an edge rusher, either Will Anderson or Tyree Wilson, unless it throws everyone a curveball. I like Anderson much more than Wilson, and that’s the direction I’d go,” Kiper said.

The Texans have two picks in the first round, the number two and number 12 overall picks. It has been speculated that Houston will be in on a quarterback. Incumbent starter Davis Mills has five wins in 26 career games, throwing 33 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

While there are question marks surrounding the Texans’ pick, there is a consensus when it comes to the Carolina Panthers’ No. 1 selection. The majority believes that the Panthers will take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young first overall.

The Texans are picking in the top three in the draft for the second year in a row. With new head coach DeMeco Ryans at the helm, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if Houston takes a defensive player. The Texans could still come away with a solid quarterback prospect with their second pick in the first round, or potentially look to add a veteran signal-caller.