With the Super Bowl set for this Sunday, fans of the other 30 teams not in the big game are looking forward to the 2025 season, pondering if their team could perhaps compete for the coveted Lombardi Trophy next year. And while any team and fanbase can be optimistic right now, there are, realistically, some teams more poised for playoff success than others.

One of those teams well-equipped for winning is the Houston Texans. Wide receiver Nico Collins knows his team is special. “The sky is the limit for everybody on the team,” Collins told NFL Network. The Texans star praised his quarterback, CJ Stroud, who reciprocated the praise. And when asked about the Super Bowl? Collins is confident his squad knows — and has — what it takes.

Collins and his Texans were a surprise Wild Card team back in 2023 and made it to the Divisional Round. They ultimately fell to the Baltimore Ravens. Houston's most recent playoff appearance came in 2024 after winning the AFC South. That loss came against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. The Chiefs will compete for their third consecutive Super Bowl Championship this weekend.

Steered by second-year HC DeMeco Ryans, the Texans went 10-7 in 2024. This is a respectable record, considering the injuries thrown at the club throughout the year. Collins missed five games in the middle of the season due to a hamstring injury; Stefon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in October, limiting him to only eight games. And Tank Dell missed the final few games of the year, also with a torn ACL.

Like most successful teams, the Texans will rely heavily on their promising young quarterback in 2025. Stroud, 23, is coming off a very impressive sophomore season. The 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year passed for over 3,700 yards this season, with 20 touchdowns and a 63.2% completion rate. He eclipsed 200 passing yards in all but six of the team's games and racked up over 300 passing yards twice.

The script obviously remains unwritten for the 2025 season. Nonetheless, the young and hungry Texans are ready to defend their AFC South crown and pave their path for a deep playoff run.