The Houston Texans have been busy this week making roster moves and their latest involves the dismissal of a former starting cornerback. The Texans released Shaquill Griffin on Wednesday, according to Jordan Schultz.

Griffin was in his first season with the Texans and seventh in the NFL. He played in 10 games starting six of them, but saw little playing time in the four games he did not start, seeing the field for a combined six defensive snaps in those matchups. He did remain a key figure on special teams, but the Texans did not deem him valuable enough to keep him for the rest of the season.

Griffin signed with the Texans in May on what was expected to be a “prove it” deal for the 28-year-old. He recorded 43 total tackles, four pass deflections and one interception with Houston. He was also very good in coverage, limiting opposing quarterbacks to a 71.4 passer rating on 36 targets. Griffin did not allow a touchdown in coverage this season.

A Pro Bowler in 2019 with the Seattle Seahawks, Griffin started 78 of the 86 games he's played in the NFL. This is the second time he's been released in his professional career. The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with him in March of this year after two seasons with the team.

With a logjam of young corners on the roster, Shaquill Griffin is the odd man out in the Texans' secondary. The veteran has plenty of experience and could help a contending team down the stretch should he find a new home before the season ends.