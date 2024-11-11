The Houston Texans are facing a challenging period, highlighted by head coach DeMeco Ryans' candid critique of quarterback C.J. Stroud's recent performance. Following a disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions, where the Texans squandered a halftime lead to lose 26-23, Ryans did not mince words about his young quarterback's role in the defeat.

“C.J. Stroud: Not good enough. Turning the ball over on the first play and turning the ball over in the red zone isn’t winning football. #Texans,” Ryans expressed via Cody Stoots on X, signaling a harsh evaluation of Stroud's game-day errors.

Sunday night's game was a tale of two halves for Houston. Leading 23-7 at the break, the Texans appeared on the verge of a significant victory over the one-loss Lions, only to collapse in the second half without scoring a point. This pattern of failing to maintain performance after halftime has become a concerning trend for the Texans, who have managed just 12 second-half points over their last four games. Despite sitting atop the AFC South with a 6-4 record, these struggles underline the inconsistency plaguing the team.

Texans lose to Lions after leading 23-7 at half-time

Stroud's difficulties began immediately in the second half when his first pass was intercepted. This mistake set the tone for the rest of the game and was particularly frustrating for Ryans, who emphasized the importance of starting strong after the break. “It’s not good enough, turning the football over there, especially in the red zone or coming out,” Ryans pointed out in his post-game remarks. “We talk about getting started in the second half. But to come out and turn the ball over the first play of the second half, it’s not winning football.”

This isn't the first time this season that Stroud has struggled with turnovers; he also threw multiple interceptions in a Week 3 loss to Minnesota, a game that saw him sacked four times. Although Ryans acknowledged improvements in offensive line protection since then, it's clear that Stroud's ability to avoid costly errors will be crucial as Houston pushes for a playoff spot.

Ryans did note some positive adjustments in the team's offensive line configuration, which might help stabilize their quarterback's performance moving forward. “I think our guys protected well. We had (Jarrett) Patterson in at center and moved Juice (Scruggs) over to guard. Communication was well, I thought the guys protected well enough for us to make some plays, so I thought the mood was good,” he explained.

As the Texans prepare for their next game against Dallas, a team known for its aggressive pass rush, the pressure on Stroud to elevate his game remains high. Ryans' blunt feedback underscores a critical juncture for Houston, where their young quarterback must quickly learn from his mistakes to lead the team effectively.