The Houston Texans' QB CJ Stroud was sent a message by former Michigan QB Tom Brady after the Wolverines' big win.

In the build-up of the Ohio State-Michigan football game on Saturday. Tom Brady challenged Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud to a bet. Brady, a Michigan alum, said he would give Stroud one of his Super Bowl rings if Ohio State wins. In return, if Michigan wins, the young QB who played for the Buckeyes in college would give all his youth and athletic abilities to the now-retired QB.

Stroud replied “that's a bet,” seemingly agreeing to the deal with Brady. Apparently, however, it didn't push through.

After Michigan football defeated Ohio State on Saturday in the highly anticipated rivalry showdown, Brady took to X (formerly Twitter) to tell Stroud that he made a “smart move” not taking the bet.

“Smart move not taking the bet [CJ Stroud]. At least you keep the rocket arm and 4.4 40 time,” Brady wrote along with a laughing emoji.

The Buckeyes fought hard but ended up losing by a final score of 30-24. It was definitely quite the disappointing end to Ohio State's phenomenal season, and many fans couldn't help but feel frustrated that they once again lost to their rivals.

Following Brady's post on social media, fans continued to remind Stroud of his presumed “bet” in the comments section.

How’s that youthful agility feel TB12? 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Wa9u6WPFUV — Broad STweet 🔔🦅 (@Broad_STweet) November 25, 2023

“Definitely a smart move,” another fan added.

“Very smart move,” another said, echoing the general sentiment on X.

Brady won seven Super Bowls during his NFL career including six with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. Stroud is now a huge favorite to win NFL Rookie of the Year and recently broke the rookie passing mark with 470 yards through the air.