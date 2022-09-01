Tom Brady’s former TE spurns Joe Burrow, Bengals to sign with Texans

The Houston Texans have won the O.J. Howard sweepstakes.

The former Buccaneers and Bills tight end was on the verge of joining Joe Burrow and the Bengals, but after Cincinnati claimed Devin Asiasi off waivers from the New England Patriots, the Alabama product is signing with the Texans, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Howard was released by the Bills prior to the 53-man roster-cut deadline on Tuesday.

It’s quite a fall from grace for Howard, who has struggled to regain his form after suffering an Achilles tear in 2020.

Although he won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Bucs, the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has failed to realize his potential in the NFL. Howard starred at Alabama for four years before being selected by Tampa Bay. He was expected to be a top-tier tight end, but he surpassed 500 receiving yards only once in his career so far.

Howard joins a murky tight end situation in Houston. The Texans tried trading for the Dolphins’ Adam Shaheen, but it was never completed due to a failed physical. Houston does have an emerging tight in Brevin Jordan and Pharaoh Brown as their top two players at the position, but neither has solidified their spot completely, which could open up a role for Howard if he’s fully recovered from the Achilles injury.

We’ll see how big of a role Howard has in Week 1 when the Texans take on the Colts on Sunday, Sept. 11, to kick off the 2022 NFL season.