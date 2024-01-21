End of the road for Jonathan Greenard in Houston?

With the Houston Texans already eliminated from the NFL playoffs, the team's focus now shifts to the offseason. There will be players returning and there will be those who will part ways with the team. For defensive end Jonathan Greenard, it could be the end of the road for his tenure with the only team he's played so far in the NFL (via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston).

“Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard @jongreenard7 a top pending free agent said if this is his ‘last rodeo' with AFC South champs he greatly appreciates every opportunity he had in Houston and every moment with his teammates.”

Greenard's current contract will expire at the end of the 2023 NFL season, which means he could be a free agent soon. The former Florida Gators player was selected by the Texans in the third round (90th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft and was signed by the team after to a four-year deal worth $4.58 million.

In the 34-10 loss to the Ravens , Greenard made his presence felt with five total tackles (four solo) and a tackle for loss.

If Greenard becomes a free agent, there shouldn't be a lack of interest from other teams coming his way. He led the Texans in the regular season with a career-high 12.5 sacks through 15 games. That was a big jump for Greenard, who only had a total of 10.5 sacks in his first three seasons with Houston, which he helped rank 10th in the league in 2023 with just 20.4 points allowed per game and 10th as well with a defensive sack rate of 7.56 percent.