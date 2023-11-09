The Houston Texans listed a shocking amount of their active roster on Wednesday's injury report as either did not practice or were limited.

On Sunday, the Houston Texans will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road. Well, what's left of the Texans roster will, after a concerning injury report filed by the team on Wednesday raised plenty of questions.

Of the 53 players on the Texans' active roster, a whopping 23 of them appeared on Wednesday's injury report, courtesy of The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. Of the 23 listed players, 11 did not practice at all. Another seven were “limited” participants, while five Houston players were full participants while still carrying an injury designation.

Texans' defense hit hard

Key contributors on the team's defense fill out a troubling amount of slots. Among those who did not practice were DE Will Anderson Jr., LB Blake Cashman, CB Steven Nelson, and S Jimmie Ward.

One encouraging sign for that side of the ball included CB Derek Stingley Jr. being listed as a limited practice participant. Stingley has been on the IR all season with a hamstring injury.

On Wednesday, the Texans opened up a 21-day window in which Stingley can be added to the active roster. If he is not activated during that window, he'd be forced to miss the entire 2023 season.

Stroud's protectors in doubt

The injury woes for the Texans' offensive line continue to plague QB C.J. Stroud and the offense as well. Star LT Laremy Tunsil did not practice due to a knee injury. Tunsil's counterpart on the right side of the line, George Fant, was limited by a knee injury as well.

If all of that news is worrying to Texans fans, they should at least breath a sigh of relief. One named not featured among the 23 listed on Wednesday is Stroud's.

The way the rookie QB has been playing, as long as he takes the field, the Texans will have a shot at victory.