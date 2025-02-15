Before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, many players made their way to New Orleans, LA, to meet with different media members and discuss parts of the 2024 season that went unanswered. And with Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., he unveiled the best offensive tackle he has faced throughout his first two seasons in the NFL, per Kevin Clark on X.

“Probably — what's the dude, No. 50 — Tom from Green Bay? Zach Tom,” Anderson said. “Yeah, he's legit. He's like a quick setter, he punches really quick. And, he has a really good step off the ball, like kick off the ball. He's good. He's more on the leaner side. Quick feet. Explosive hands. Can get back really well. I would say he's up there — besides going against [Laremy Tunsil] every day — he's one of the guys.”

Now, when most people talk about the best offensive tackles they've faced, names like Trent Williams, Penei Sewell, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata might be more common answers.

However, Anderson gave an answer that might shock people — aside from fans who wear giant cheese hats to their games — naming Green Bay Packers' Zach Tom as the best offensive tackle he's faced in his career.

As a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Tom has been a bit of a hidden gem for the Packers.

In his three seasons, Tom has started 39 games, only missing time as a rookie with a torn pectoral.

And in the last two seasons with Green Bay, Tom has been a nightmare for opposing defenders, per PFF.

2022: 68.3 offensive grade, 55.7 run-block grade, 78.1 pass-block grade, 1 sack allowed, 4 QB hits, 7 hurries, 12 pressures

2023: 79.7 offensive grade, 81.2 run-block grade, 72.3 pass-block grade, 2 sacks allowed, 2 QB hits, 33 hurries, 37 pressures

2024: 85.8 offensive grade, 87.8 run-block grade, 81.0 pass-block grade, 4 sacks allowed, 2 QB hits, 22 hurries, 28 pressures

As is seen by his PFF grades and stats over the years, 2024 was Tom's best season by a significant margin.

Although PFF grades aren't the only thing that should determine a player's success, Anderson's comments prove that his impressive 2024 didn't just look the part on the stat sheet.

However, with Anderson set to face more and more offensive tackles over his career, it'll be interesting to see if this answer stays the same throughout the years.