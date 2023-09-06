The Houston Texans are set to face off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. After a disappointing 2022 season, the Texans are looking to turn things around and start their new campaign on a high note. This article will make four bold predictions for the Texans' Week 1 game against the Ravens. We will discuss the performances of CJ Stroud, Dameon Pierce, and Will Anderson Jr, as well as predict whether the Texans will come out on top.

Houston Texans' Performance in 2022

The Texans had a forgettable 2022 NFL season, finishing with a 3-13-1 record. They struggled on both sides of the ball, ranking near the bottom of the league in both offense and defense. However, the Texans have made some changes in the offseason. These include the hiring of new head coach DeMeco Ryans and the acquisition of rookies CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. With these changes, the Texans are hoping to improve their performance in the upcoming season.

The 2023 NFL season is about to kick off, and it's time to make some exciting predictions for the Houston Texans' game against the Baltimore Ravens. We're going to break down four key points to watch out for in this exciting matchup.

1. CJ Stroud's Impressive Debut

Rookie QB CJ Stroud had a pretty good preseason. He showed glimpses of what he could do on the field. Keep in mind that he completed two out of four passes for 16 yards and even threw a touchdown against New Orleans. Not bad for a rook! He's been practicing with the first-string offense throughout the preseason, and that's a good sign. As Stroud starts his first official NFL regular season game, though, he'll face a strong Ravens defense. As such, he will need to be at his best. That said, we're optimistic that he'll have a solid performance, relatively speaking. He won't put up Lamar Jackson numbers, but Stroud should tally around 200 yards and one touchdown.

2. Dameon Pierce's Solid Running Game

Texans running back Dameon Pierce has shown some promise in the preseason. In the final preseason game against the Saints, he rushed for 30 yards on five carries. That's an improvement from his last outing, where he didn't do as well against Miami. The Ravens have a pretty solid run defense, though, so Pierce will be severely tested here.

Having said that, Pierce has demonstrated his ability to break tackles and make big plays. He's also versatile, being a threat both in running and catching passes. Against the tough Ravens' defense, we predict Pierce will have a relatively solid performance. He should rush and catch for a total of over 80 yards.

3. Will Anderson Jr's Strong Impact on Defense

Will Anderson Jr is the Texans' high-profile rookie outside linebacker. He has made some noise in the preseason. In a game against Miami, he recorded two tackles, one for a loss, and even got a sack, causing a fumble. That's impressive for a rookie drafted third overall in 2023.

All that is proof that Anderson Jr can rush the passer and make big stops. He can also drop back in coverage and make tackles in the open field. Against the Ravens' offense, we predict that he will have a strong defensive impact. We wouldn't be surprised if he records a sack and forces a fumble.

4. Texans Facing a Tough Challenge

Now, let's talk about the big picture. The Houston Texans are up against the Baltimore Ravens, and it's not going to be an easy game. The Ravens, under Coach John Harbaugh, have been dominant at home. They have also been great against rookie quarterbacks and often successful in Week 1 matchups over the past 15 years.

While we certainly hold high hopes for Stroud and Anderson, it's important to temper our expectations with a dose of realism. The Ravens have also made significant upgrades to their offense. These improvements are poised to make them even more of an offensive juggernaut. These add an extra layer of complexity to the challenge the Texans face.

Additionally, the Ravens' defense is renowned for its ability to haunt and frustrate opposing teams. They have a formidable pass rush and a secondary that can disrupt passing lanes They will give coach Ryans nightmares here. This formidable defense is sure to pose a significant obstacle for CJ Stroud and the Texans' offensive unit.

Given these factors, we predict that the Baltimore Ravens will win convincingly, probably by 15 points or more.

However, don't count the Texans out just yet. With the changes they've made in the offseason and the solid performances we expect from Stroud, Pierce, and Anderson Jr, they have the potential to surprise everyone and play better than expected. Regardless of the outcome, it's sure to be an exciting game for the fanbases of both squads.