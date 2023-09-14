The Houston Texans finished a Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens with a 25-9 loss in M&T Bank Stadium.

The Texans finished the game with 242 receiving yards despite the pressure the Ravens put on quarterback CJ Stroud. Defensive end Will Anderson Jr., the No. 3 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, notched six tackles, two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss. He recorded his first career sack on a third and 10 in the fourth quarter.

“His first game, to get a sack, that was important, and I was happy for Will, and I'm happy for all our players when we make plays,” Ryans said, via SB Nation Staff Writer Coty M. Davis. “I know how hard it is to make a play in this league, so I'm going to be fired up when our guys make plays.”

Houston will take on the Indianapolis Colts at noon CDT on Sept. 17 in NRG Stadium. The Colts fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 31-21 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 1. Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson recorded 223 passing yards and 40 rushing yards. Linebacker Zaire Franklin led Indianapolis with 17 tackles, while defensive end Kwity Paye led the team with two sacks.

What are some bold predictions for the Texans when they face the Colts?

3. CJ Stroud will record at least 260 passing yards, one passing touchdown

Stroud ended Houston's loss to Baltimore with 242 passing yards and 28 completions on 44 passing attempts. He added 20 rushing yards on four carries. Stroud showed plenty of poise as the Ravens put pressure on the young signal caller. He fired quick passes and successfully rolled out of the pocket throughout the matchup. The Ravens defense still ended the game with five sacks and 10 quarterback hits.

The former Ohio State quarterback earned praise from his teammates following the Week 1 matchup against Baltimore.

“(I'm) damn proud of him,” running back Dameon Pierce said, via Davis. “Damn good. I just wish that we could have done things as an offense to make it cleaner for him. But given the situation he was put in; I feel like he handled it very well (and) with poise. I'm ready to see him develop.”

Indianapolis ended its loss to the Jaguars with two sacks and four quarterback hits. Stroud must show the same amount of poise against a Colts defense that finished the 2022 season with 44 sacks, putting them on pace with the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL.com.

2. Nico Collins and Robert Woods will earn at least 70 receiving yards apiece

Collins and Woods led Houston with 80 and 57 receiving yards against Baltimore, respectively. Collins, a former third-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, hauled in six of his 11 targets during last Sunday's loss.

“Me and Nico put in a lot of work in the offseason, just trying to get consistent reps and consistent chemistry down,” Stroud said after the loss, via Texans Wire Managing Editor Mark Lane. “And frankly today, we were connected on a couple of those throws.

“Even with some of them, I want back. I just got to give him the chance, because Nico is a really special talent to where he touches the ball, he's probably going to catch it.”

Woods and Collins must match or surpass their performances against the Ravens when they take on the Colts. If they can, Stroud will have the opportunity to show more signs of improvement before the Texans move on to face the Jaguars on Sept. 24.

1. The Texans will pull away with a close victory

Ryans highlighted where he felt the Texans could make their biggest improvement on offense on Wednesday.

“I think the biggest thing, the biggest improvement that I would like to see from the offense is their tempo, just in and out of the huddle,” Ryans said, via Lane. “Just getting the play-calls, getting in and out of the huddle faster and just playing faster. That's what I expect to see this week.”

If Houston can keep Stroud comfortable in the pocket and pick up the pace on offense, they may pull off a close win at home and go 1-1 in their 2023 campaign.