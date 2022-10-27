RUMOR: Packers, Chiefs, Rams among Texans’ Brandin Cooks trade suitors

The Houston Texans figure to be seeing a plethora of calls from opposing GMs hoping to poach some of their top talent ahead of the trade deadline. Perhaps the most likely Texans trade candidate is veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks, for whom the team has reportedly already been receiving interest. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans have received calls from a handful of teams regarding a Cooks trade, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Rams.

Via Wilson: “Cooks has been the subject of multiple trade inquiries, including the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and the Rams. Nothing has advanced into anything that could be characterized as developing at this time heading into next Tuesday’s deadline.”

While Wilson indicates that talks have been mostly preliminary between the Texans and any Cooks suitors, the market certainly appears to be heating up with the deadline less than a week away. All of those teams make a ton of sense as landing spots for the speedy wide receiver.

The Packers have not had much success with their mix of injury-prone veterans and inexperienced rookies at wide receiver. Getting someone like Cooks involved would help the team tremendously and make Aaron Rodgers’ life a little easier.

The Rams, despite having Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, have struggled through the air and could look to Cooks to alleviate some of the pressure off their other top targets. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are an intriguing landing spot for any wideout, and Patrick Mahomes would surely take Cooks’ game to new heights. Considering KC just traded for Kadarius Toney, however, a move for Cooks seems unlikely.

This season in Houston, Brandin Cooks has 28 receptions on 47 targets for 281 yards and one touchdown. With the team still rebuilding, offloading Cooks to acquire some draft capital makes a ton of sense for the Texans