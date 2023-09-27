CJ Stroud put on a show as he went head-to-head against the Trevor Lawrence-led Jacksonville Jaguars. The team finally got to the win column for the first time this season. But, this does not mean that they cannot improve the roster as it goes by. This is why the Houston Texans got Geron Christian, a former member of the Kansas City Chiefs who was a crucial protector for Patrick Mahomes.

You heard that right! Geron Christian is headed to defend CJ Stroud from aggressive defensive ends, per Aaron Wilson of Click 2 Houston. The Texans are getting a veteran and Super Bowl champion with a winning pedigree.

Christian started out with the Washington Commanders. He stayed there for three years and played 24 games. In eight of those games, he was given the starting position which increased his in-game adjustments. He also played for the Texans back in the 2021 season and started for eight out of 14 games for them. An opportunity gave him a shot to protect Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs.

Stroud can surely use his skills and low center of gravity. He notched 20 completions on 280 passing yards with two touchdowns. The cherry on top was that he was not sacked a single time. Christian's addition spells a huge difference for the Texans. He gets a lot more time to decide in the pocket with a new lineman. Moreover, he also gets someone who has a lot of experience getting hounded by defenders who are very hungry to sack him. Overall, this addition is fairly solid and there is not much downside to it.