Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is expected to make a full recovery and could resume his career by the 2026 NFL season, according to KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson. However, his rehabilitation remains complex following a severe knee injury suffered late in the 2024 season.

Per sources, Dell has already undergone surgery to repair his lateral collateral and medial collateral ligaments. He is set to undergo another procedure to reconstruct his torn anterior cruciate ligament after dislocating his entire knee. While his return timeline is uncertain, the Texans remain optimistic about his progress.

Dell has been seen without crutches and has attended Houston Rockets games alongside teammate and close friend C.J. Stroud.

“Tank is definitely in much better spirits, encouraged with his process and where he is,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said. “So, I’m excited for Tank. It’s great to see him just with that smile back on his face. We know he went through a devastating injury there. Hated to lose him, but he’s on the right track. We’ll see where he ends up as he continues to progress through his rehab, but it’s great to see that smile back on Tank’s face.”

Tank Dell's knee injury raises recovery concerns, but Texans remain optimistic

Dell sustained the season-ending injury in Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs while securing a touchdown pass in the back of the end zone. Teammate Jared Wayne collided with Dell’s leg during the play, causing the devastating knee injury.

The 25-year-old wide receiver finished his second NFL season with 667 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 81 targets, averaging 13.1 yards per reception over 14 games.

Dr. David Chao, a former NFL team physician and orthopedic surgeon, emphasized the severity of Dell’s injury and the long road to recovery.

“This is a much more difficult recovery than just an ACL, it’s a knee dislocation with three of four major ligaments torn and it’s a long road back,” Chao told KPRC 2. “Unfortunately, it has to be considered career-threatening, but we all hope not career-ending. Surgery is usually staged with this severe an injury. Whatever you can repair, you repair now, the MCL and LCL. The ACL is typically a reconstruction and you delay that until later when swelling goes down and there’s more mobility.”

While the Texans remain hopeful about Dell’s eventual return, his future in the NFL depends on how his recovery progresses over the next two years.