In 2023, the Houston Texans must accelerate their rebuilding process. Take note that this fanbase has had to endure three consecutive seasons of double-digit losses. However, the Texans have an advantage because they are in a favorable position to swiftly enhance their roster this coming offseason. Here we’ll look at the two best players whom the Texans must trade for in the coming 2023 NFL Offseason.

The Texans have a multitude of issues on their offense, and finding a new quarterback is just the start. Their running and passing games were both subpar, and their defense still requires significant improvement. Of course, the team must prioritize making a decision at quarterback, as Davis Mills has proven to be insufficient. With their own and the Browns’ first-round picks, along with 13 total draft selections, the Texans are in a strong position to address their needs through the draft. They also have a clean financial situation, providing a chance to alter the course of their lackluster franchise. Of course, Houston should also consider pulling off some big trades to bolster their depth.

Let’s look at the two players for whom the Texans must trade this offseason.

To help make new head coach DeMeco Ryans successful early on, the Texans need to add a lot of talent to their defense. Except for Jalen Pitre, the team lacks young talent, and they may need to test the trade market for upgrades. One potential target is Jacksonville’s Josh Allen, who could command around $15 million per season. Allen has recorded 26.5 sacks during the first four years of his promising career and could be available in a trade due to the Jaguars’ financial issues. The Texans should consider making an offer for Allen, who finished the regular season strong with three of his six sacks during the last five games.

We cannot stress enough how the Texans are in need of a new quarterback as Mills has failed to show enough growth. They may take a chance on a veteran quarterback like Jimmy Garoppolo or Jacoby Brissett in free agency. However, it’s likely they’ll target a quarterback at the 2023 NFL Draft. To secure their preferred quarterback, they should absolutely trade up from their No. 2 pick to the No. 1 pick. More specifically, the Texans should package their pick and more to the Chicago Bears for a chance at star collegiate QB Bryce Young. Despite already having the No. 2 pick in the draft, the Texans may not want to risk losing out on the passer they want to another team that trades with the Bears.

Bryce Young put on a show in what may have been his final game for Alabama 👏 pic.twitter.com/MSHsD2b6eE — ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2022

Coach DeMeco Ryans knows the importance of having a star quarterback. The Texans have the opportunity to add early contributors with their two picks in Round 1 and their projected cap space. With Young under the microscope at the combine, it remains to be seen if his sub-200-pound build will be a concern. However, he excels on the field with his outstanding pocket presence. For us, he’s the top prospect in the draft, and potentially the top player off the board regardless of the team.