The Jacksonville Jaguars host the winless Houston Texans in Week 3 for a battle in the AFC South. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Texans-Jaguars prediction and pick.

The Jaguars are coming off an uninspiring performance against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. While the game was competitive, it was an ugly one as Trevor Lawrence and Co. couldn't get much going offensively. Jacksonville only managed nine points in the 17-9 defeat, so Doug Pederson's offense will be looking for a much better showing in Week 3.

The Texans, unsurprisingly, are off to a tough start in the DeMeco Ryans era. This is a young team that's still in rebuilding mode with C.J. Stroud under center, and injuries on the offensive line are already a major problem. Stroud himself is also dealing with a shoulder injury, though he did put up impressive numbers in the Week 2 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Here are the Texans-Jaguars NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Texans-Jaguars Week 3 Odds

Houston Texans: +7.5 (-114)

Jacksonville Jaguars: -7.5 (-106)

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texans vs. Jaguars Week 3

TV: FOX Sports

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket (YouTube TV, YouTube Prime Time)

Time: 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread

C.J. Stroud is the future in Houston, and he threw for 384 yards and two scores agains the Colts in Week 2 despite dealing with a shoulder issue behind a patchwork offensive line. Stroud continues to manage the injury and will be without Laremy Tunsil again for this matchup, but perhaps he can build on his strong Week 2 with another big game to keep this close.

The Texans are also dealing with some key injuries on defense, but star rookie Will Anderson Jr. has shown some promise. Anderson will need to get after the quarterback in this one to slow down the Jaguars' offense, which will be without Zay Jones and a few other players.

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

The Jaguars are still trying to find their stride, making this an ideal matchup for them. Even though Trevor Lawrence struggled in Week 2 agains the Chiefs and will be without Zay Jones, expect him to put forth a much better performance against this banged-up Texans unit. Lawrence should be in line for a big game as he looks to take that next step as an elite quarterback.

On defense, Jacksonville must get after C.J. Stroud and force him into bad decisions. That Texans offensive line is an absolute mess, and getting some hits on Stroud as he deals with this shoulder injury would surely limit his effectiveness. The Jaguars did well to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs last week, but the offense let them down. This time around, Doug Pederson's crew is looking for a more balanced performance against what should be an outmanned opponent.

Final Texans-Jaguars Prediction & Pick

The Jaguars haven't looked great yet, but they're a far better team and should be able to take care of business at home. Even if C.J. Stroud is able to play well again, the Texans just don't have enough to win this game or even keep it all that close. There's a reason this spread is larger than a touchdown.

Final Texans-Jaguars Prediction & Pick: Jaguars -7.5 (-106)