A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders are scheduled to play the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks Tuesday night in the First Four Round of the 2023 NCAA tournament. It’s a thrilling time for Texas A&M Corpus Christi basketball and its fans but the excitement has been diminished greatly by the news of senior Islander guard Terrion Murdix missing the contest due to a knee injury he suffered during the Southland Conference tournament, according to Jeff Goodman of ESPN.

This is a big blow for Texas A&M Corpus Christi basketball, as Murdix is arguably the team’s most important player this season. Murdix has averages of 13.4 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game this season. He also anchored the Islanders’ defense that finished second in conference play with a 100.5 defensive rating and No. 1 by KenPom standards with 101.7 points allowed per 100 possessions adjusted. Murdix is also the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Murdix suffered the injury in the first half of the Southland Conference tournament championship game between the Texas A&M Corpus Christi and the Northwestern State Demons.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nevertheless, Texas A&M Corpus Christi basketball is ready to dedicate its game in Dayton versus Southeast Missouri State to Murdix, who has become an inspiration for the team.

“It took a chunk out of our hearts. It took awhile to get our bearings. When they brought him back from the hospital, the guys told him how much they loved and missed him. We would never leave him behind,” Islanders head coach Steve Lutz said, per Chris Thomasson.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi is looking to better its First Four-exit in 2022.