In a thrilling SEC battle of ranked teams, then-No. 23 Texas A&M football pulled the upset over then-No. 10 Arkansas. The Aggies won 23-21 thanks in part to a missed field goal by the Razorbacks in the fourth quarter that went viral by hitting the top of the upright.

OH MY GOD!!!!! ARKANSAS' GO-AHEAD FG BOUNCED OFF THE TOP OF THE POST… NO GOOD! A&M HOLDS ON TO THEIR 2 POINT LEAD WITH 1:30 LEFT!!!! pic.twitter.com/TVwO8MYrbS — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 25, 2022

With the win, Texas A&M’s record is now 3-1, including 1-0 in conference play. Most importantly, the team climbed the national rankings and is now No. 17.

A victory against a conference foe, especially a ranked one, can bring much-needed energy and motivation for the remainder of the season. With the team set to face Alabama, Ole Miss and Florida later this year, head coach Jimbo Fisher can use this game as a good study film to prepare for those tough games.

With that being said, here are three takeaways from Texas A&M’s victory over Arkansas in Week 4 of the college football season.

3. Devon Achane is that guy for Texas A&M football

The biggest moments from Texas A&M’s offense came whenever Devon Achane had the ball in his hands. The junior running back finished the night with a game-high 159 rushing yards on 19 carries. He also scored the team’s last touchdown, a 9-yard run to give the Aggies their first lead of the game.

"He's different." 😤 Texas A&M RB Devon Achane rushed for a career-high 159 yards, including 123 yards before contact.@ffvmousvon_ | @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/SzUqlqrVwJ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 25, 2022

Not only did he have a career night, but he played a crucial role in Texas A&M’s comeback. Without him, the Aggies would most likely be starting their SEC campaign with a 0-1 record.

However, Achane’s performance should not be a surprise for most people. In 2021, he led the conference and finished in the top 11 in the nation in yards per attempt with 7.0. He also finished second on the team with 910 yards. Notably, he led the team with 11 total touchdowns, including at least one as a rusher, receiver and returner.

His abilities to make big plays were shown on Saturday, justifying why he is on multiple watch lists, including the Maxwell Award. If he continues doing what he did against the Razorbacks, the Aggies can go back to the top 10 by the end of the season.

2. Max Johnson still has work to do

While Achane shined, quarterback Max Johnson showed that he is still not fully ready to be the starting quarterback for Texas A&M football. Versus Arkansas, he completed 11 of his 21 pass attempts with a touchdown for only 151 yards. In a game decided by just two points, things could have gone much smoother with solid passing.

Max Johnson hits Evan Stewart for the Texas A&M touchdown! #GigEm #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/0f8F2WZV76 — The College Football & Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) September 25, 2022

Johnson became the Aggies’ starter under center after poor performances by Haynes King. Since then, the team is 2-0, but things are far from perfect. He has completed just 51.2% of his pass attempts for a total of 291 yards in that span. He has two touchdowns against no interceptions.

Perhaps his biggest impact is coming on the ground. Johnson has 73 rushing yards on the season, with 39 of them coming on Saturday. He was the only Aggie other than Achane who had a rush attempt.

Still, if Texas A&M wants big things, Johnson needs to become a more reliable and effective passer. The team cannot rely only on the run game, especially when it is set to face strong defensive lines, including Alabama with Dallas Turner and Heisman contender Will Anderson Jr.

Should Johnson step up as a passer, he can permanently carve his name as the Aggies’ starting quarterback. Until then, he will have to prove every week that he belongs in the starting 11.

1. It looks like the loss to Appalachian State was a fluke

Texas A&M football entered the 2022 season full of expectations. They started as No. 6 with hopes of making it to the College Football Playoff. Then the game against Appalachian State happened.

In a close contest, the Mountaineers won 17-14, making the Aggies fall all the way to No. 24. However, following the next two weeks, it seems like the loss to App State was more of a bad day than a sign the team was not that great.

Texas A&M has since beaten two ranked teams in Miami and Arkansas, with the Razorbacks game being on the road. Both were one-possession matchups, but in the end, the Aggies were able to close out and come off with two victories.

While the Mountaineers deserve their praise, after Weeks 3 and 4, it looks like the offense and defense for Texas A&M are taking big steps moving forward. There is still a lot of work to do, especially with the previously mentioned Johnson, but it would not be a surprise if the Aggies put up a fight against Alabama in Week 6.

Last year, they defeated the Crimson Tide following a losing streak of two games, notably to unranked Mississippi State at home. Still, they found a way to beat Nick Saban and Bryce Young’s team. Now, with momentum on their side and depending on how things go versus Mississippi State this weekend, the Aggies should be in a good shape for the near future.