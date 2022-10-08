Texas A&M football: 3 bold Aggies predictions for SEC battle with Alabama

Another college football Saturday is upon us, and one of the most-anticipated games of the season along with it. Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M football travel to face Nick Saban and top-ranked Alabama in a primetime SEC clash. The Crimson Tide looking for revenge after the Aggies upset them last year makes for a compelling storyline on its own, but add in the offseason drama between the two coaches, and this game becomes a must-watch for college football fans.

Unfortunately, this game has lost a bit of its luster since the start of the season. Texas A&M has already lost two games this season, an embarrassing 17-14 loss to Appalachian State in Week 2 and a 42-24 blowout against Mississippi State in Week 5. The Aggies’ offense has also been horrendous this season, with their total and scoring offense ranking dead last in the SEC and among the worst in the country.

Texas A&M’s early struggles have led to Alabama becoming a heavy favorite. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Tide as 23.5-point favorites, and ESPN’s Football Power Index gives them a 96.2% chance of winning. There’s another bit of intrigue, though, as both teams will likely be missing their starting quarterbacks on Saturday night.

This matchup may not be as competitive as originally thought, but it will be interesting nonetheless. With that said, let’s make some bold predictions for this Texas A&M football showdown.

3. Haynes King throws for under 200 yards and two interceptions

The Aggies inability to find consistency at quarterback has played a huge part in their offensive struggles this season. King began the season as the starter, but Fisher benched him in favor of LSU transfer Max Johnson after a disastrous sub-100-yard performance against Appalachian State. Johnson then suffered a hand-injury against Mississippi State, meaning that King will be the starter once again on Saturday night.

Johnson and King have had nearly identical passing stats this season, except for one. While Johnson hasn’t thrown an interception this season, King has thrown four, including two in relief last week. Texas A&M football cannot afford to turn the ball over against the Tide, but King hasn’t shown he can avoid the turnover bug.

The other edge that Johnson has over King is experience. In his time at LSU, Johnson played in some of the most hostile environments in college football, including a game at Bryant-Denny Stadium last year. That kind of experience goes a long way against the Tide, and King just doesn’t have it.

This Alabama defense, led by Will Anderson Jr., will just be too much for King to handle. The Tide’s defense is one of the stingiest in the country in both yards and scoring, which makes life even harder for the Aggies’ struggling offense. If King fails to find his rhythm, this game could get ugly fast.

2. Devon Achane rushes for 100 yards and a touchdown

If there has been one bright spot for Texas A&M’s offense, it has been Achane. The junior running back has been a bell cow for the Aggies, with 466 yards and three touchdowns this season. He is also averaging 5.8 yards per carry, and he has 400 more yards than the next closest rusher.

Alabama’s rush defense will be Achene’s greatest test yet. The Tide are allowing just 87.4 rushing yards per game, which leads the SEC and ranks top 10 in the country. However, they allowed 187 rushing yards against Arkansas last week, so they aren’t invincible.

If the Aggies want any chance at winning this game, they need to feed Achane the ball. He has been their best player on offense by far, and they need him to be on his A-game against their toughest foe yet. If he’s on, Achane could go over 100 yards for the third week in a row, and find the end zone too.

1. Texas A&M loses to Alabama in a blowout

Texas A&M football has already fallen well below expectations this season. Many expected the Aggies to compete for an SEC title, but they have already lost twice and any hope of a College Football Playoff appearance is long gone. Now, they have to travel to Tuscaloosa, which is the college football equivalent of standing in front of a loaded cannon.

Not only is Texas A&M outmatched in nearly every statistical category, but Alabama has the revenge factor going for it. The Tide remember what happened last year, and they want nothing more than to avenge that loss. Saban may downplay his offseason feud with Fisher, but there’s no doubt it serves as an extra motivating factor.

Alabama with a chip on its shoulder is the scariest thing in college football. That’s exactly what the Aggies will see on Saturday night, and they won’t be able to match up. Alabama will win this game in a blowout, and Fisher’s sweat will grow even hotter.