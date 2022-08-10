The Texas A&M football preseason outlook is full of optimism, but the Aggies have entered seasons with optimism before. Backing up the optimism with an elite season is what this program needs. Jimbo Fisher brought in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. As the 2022 college football season approaches, Texas A&M is a team everyone wants to talk about. We will soon find out if the Aggies can live up to the hype.



5) Will the linebackers improve?

Last season, Texas A&M allowed 62 running plays of at least 10 yards. If there is a weak link on the defense, this unit is clearly a greater source of concern compared to the defensive line and the secondary. Those two units have a lot of veteran performers, but the linebackers aren’t as proven.

This is a separate topic for the Texas A&M football 2022 season, but it’s an important one: Will new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, who had previously worked at Ole Miss, get the most out of this defense? Mike Elko, the previous defensive coordinator for Jimbo Fisher, went to Duke to become the new head coach of the Blue Devils. Durkin will be tasked with developing the linebackers so that this position group is not a sieve in 2022.

4) How much of an impact will Myles Jones make?

A&M has a veteran secondary which figures to be good. However, merely being good doesn’t cut it against Alabama, the team the Aggies want to defeat and surpass in the SEC West. In order to be great, Myles Jones will likely need to be on top of his game. He was a starter in 2020 who missed nearly all of the 2021 season due to injury. Imagine what might have happened for the Aggies last year if Jones had been healthy the whole way through. In 2022, the team hopes Jones can be on the field for every game. If he delivers the goods, that will certainly raise this team’s ceiling.

3) Can Texas A&M football fully replace Kenyon Green?

The guard was a two-time All-American for the Aggies. Green anchored the offensive line and was a player Jimbo Fisher could fully count on. Aki Ogunbiyi and Kam Dewberry are expected to battle for this particular starting spot along the offensive line. How well they replace Green is a significant plot point for the Aggies in the 2022 college football season. A&M will need its offensive line to mash. The Aggies will need to keep the ball away from Bryce Young. That’s how they can beat Alabama. The offensive line can’t be moderately good; it will need to be tremendous.

2) Who will help Ainias Smith in the Aggies’ receiver corps?

Ainias Smith is easily the best receiver Texas A&M football fans will cheer for this season, but he can’t do it all on his own. He will need help from his teammates if the Aggie passing game is going to stretch the field and give the A&M running game the best possible chance of succeeding. Five-star freshman Evan Stewart is one possible candidate. He is part of a top-ranked recruiting class which will need to make meaningful contributions if the Aggies are going to compete with Alabama at the top of the SEC West.

1) Is the quarterback position a strong point of the roster?

The battle for the starting quarterback spot is between LSU transfer Max Johnson and veteran Aggie Haynes King, who played last year when Zach Calzada (who is now at Auburn) got hurt. Johnson was not especially good for LSU, and King struggled in Fisher’s offense last year. Both men have to develop significantly at quarterback if the Aggies are to entertain realistic visions of becoming a national championship contender.