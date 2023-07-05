The Fourth of July usually comes with fireworks and other explosive activities to celebrate freedom. No one was more delighted with the shockers that came within the day as Coach Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M football. The Aggies snagged top-recruit Cameron Coleman over programs like Clemson football and Auburn.

Cameron Coleman is headed to College Station to play for Jimbo Fisher. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver is a top blue-chip recruit as he has five stars under his belt. He chose to play for Texas A&M football over Dabo Swinney and Hugh Freeze's programs. He also sidelined schools like FSU and Florida for the Aggies, per Hayes Fawcett of On 3.

The five-star recruit has more than merited his title. He is the sixth-best overall player and second-best wideout in the 2024 recruiting class.

The Alabama native from Phenix City Central High School had already shown flashes of greatness. His latest stint with the team was when he really popped off. He racked up 542 receiving yards on 31 receptions. These are all due to his insanely athletic playstyle that involves a lot of jumping and sprinting to create separation.

Texas A&M also gets an elite end zone finisher and route runner. He totaled six receiving touchdowns during their 2022-23 campaign. His ability to finish with the ball in his hands makes him an outstanding prospect. Most scouts see him getting drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft due to his phenomenal vertical leaping ability.

Will this push the Aggies into National Championship contention?