While first-year Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko currently has the 14th-ranked Aggies firmly in the hunt for an SEC title, he's also keeping a close eye on not just the 2025 recruiting class, but 2026 as well. Having already landed commitments from a pair of 3-star defensive backs — Ryan Gilbert and Markel Ford — Elko is now turning his attention to the other side of the ball, heading out west to Provo, Utah to nab 4-star quarterback Helaman Casuga.

Casuga spoke to On3 Sports about his decision to choose Texas A&M over the likes of BYU, Utah, USC and Washington.

“I believe that they’re building something special down there,” Casuga told On3. “Obviously I want to be part of the Elko era. He’s done so many great things at Duke and now he’s showing he’s capable of doing it at a SEC school. That's very impressive.”

Mike Elko wasn't the only member of the Texas A&M coaching staff who appealed to Helaman Casuga. It was Aggies offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Collin Klein who served as the lead recruiter on A&M's pursuit of Casuga.

“Coach Klein has been in my shoes,” Casuga said Klein, who was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2012 while playing at Kansas State. “He was a great quarterback when he played. I think he gets it and understands what a college quarterback is doing and going through. I feel I can relate to him.”

Over the course of his sophomore season and six games during his junior season this fall, Casuga has completed 65 percent of his passes for 5,762 yards and 52 touchdowns at Corner Canyon High School. Now, the 13th-ranked quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class will be heading to Texas, where they do football a little different than anywhere else in the country.

“The 12th man is crazy,” Casuga said. “They love Aggie football and they’re dedicated. It’s a culture down in Texas. I feel that’s special to be part of something like that.”

For now, it appears that Helaman Casuga will be part of what Mike Elko is building in College Station, but there's no guarantee he'll see the field right away. Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked as the 9th-best in the country, according to On3 Sports, and the headliner is 5-star QB Husan Longstreet, the no. 2 player in the state of California. Redshirt freshman Marcel Reed, who has started in relief of Conner Weigman three times this season, could theoretically still be in the picture as well.