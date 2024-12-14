Texas A&M is hosting one of the best tight ends in the country this weekend. The Aggies are coming off a solid first year under new head coach Mike Elko. Heading into the last week of the regular season, the program was in contention for its first-ever SEC Championship game with a win against No. 3 Texas. Unfortunately, the Longhorns prevailed 17-7, as the Aggies' offense was shut down. Adding Max Klare to the transfer portal could go a long way toward preventing that performance from happening again.

Klare was a third-team All-Big Ten selection this year with Purdue. The sophomore left the Boilermakers for the transfer portal on December 6 and has garnered interest nationwide. According to Matt Zentiz, a National College Football reporter for CBS Sports, Klare is visiting the Aggies over the weekend.

Max Klare could fully unlock Marcel Reed's potential in College Station

Since Johnny Manziel left College Station, the Aggies have been very inconsistent at the quarterback position. The only player to provide stability under center over the past ten years was Kellen Mond. This issue was one of the main reasons that Jimbo Fisher was fired during the 2023 season. In Mike Elko's first year, the Aggies struggled at quarterback out of the gates, leading to the benching of starting QB Conner Weigman.

Redshirt freshman Marcel Reed eventually ascended to QB1 and has separated himself as the clearcut starter. The Nashville, Tennessee native has put together a solid stat line. Reed threw for twelve touchdowns and four interceptions while running for 501 yards and six touchdowns. Those totals were enough to give the Aggies' starting quarterback the 23rd-best QBR in the country.

It's clear that heading into 2025, Mike Elko's team will need to improve the passing attack. Texas A&M only threw for 203.5 yards per game, coming in at a lowly 13th in the SEC. Max Klare might solve those concerns as the sophomore is primed for an All-American type jump. Purdue football, which went 1-11 this season, does not compare to Texas A&M talent-wise. That includes the quarterback position, as Marcel Reed is a massive upgrade over the Boilermakers' situation under center.

Despite these barriers, Klare still caught 51 passes for 685 yards and four touchdowns. These stats marked a significant jump in improvement for the 6'4, 240 lb sophomore. With better talent at the quarterback position, Klare is due to flourish in the SEC should he decide to sign with the Aggies.

Overall, Texas A&M has hope going forward under Mike Elko. The Aggies have had impressive wins throughout the year, such as its 41-10 blowout of No. 19 Missouri. With top-ten recruiting classes lined up for the next couple of years, Elko's program should continue to grow in the crowded SEC. However, adding Max Klare could really help the Aggies separate themselves from the rest of the pack.