When it comes to the offensive gameplan for the Texas A&M Aggies, head coach Jimbo Fisher is not planning to dominate the show. Instead, he plans to leave that aspect and the play calling to new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who has a high level of skill on the offensive end.

Fisher met the media on Monday, before the Aggies started the first of their 15 spring practice sessions. He let reporters known that he had no problems giving the offensive reins to Petrino. “Plan on [Petrino] making calls. Plan on him calling plays. I have no problem with that at all.”

The 62-year-old Petrino began his coaching career in 1983 as a graduate assistant at Carroll College. After working his way up the coaching ladder, he developed a strong reputation as an offensive innovator. He became a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and after that stint in the NFL, he became college head coach at Louisville.

He held that position from 2003 through 2006 and then became the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Petrino lasted less than a full year in that position and resigned with a 3-10 mark in the 2007 season.

Since that time, Petrino has coached exclusively at the college level, either as a head coach or an offensive coordinator.

The Aggies are coming off a disappointing 5-7 season, and it's clear that Jimbo Fisher has to get the offense firing on all cylinders. Texas A&M started off the year by winning 3 of their first 4 games, but a 6-game losing streak followed

If Bobby Petrino can give the offense a lift, the Aggies should be able to avoid significant losing streaks.