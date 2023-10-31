The Texas A&M football team moved to 5-3 on the year with a 30-17 win over South Carolina in Week 9. However, Jimbo Fisher knows it should've been a higher score for the Aggies. Tight end Max Wright had a touchdown overturned in a very questionable call by the referees. As such, Fisher didn't hold back one bit toward the referees, per Matt Connolly of On3.

“We scored a touchdown, which was a touchdown. I’m not going to sit here and say it isn’t…I’m going to be honest with you, I think the game was called very well. … And I can see that guy saying, ‘Hey, that’s not a touchdown.’ But when you review it, the explanation I got, the only problem I had with it is they said they couldn’t tell if the ball moved. Well if you couldn’t tell if the ball moved, it didn’t move. So if his foot’s down and the ball didn’t move, isn’t that a touchdown? So that’s a touchdown.”

It's a frustrating scenario for Fisher, who himself has been in hot water with the Texas A&M football team off to a mediocre start to the season. Still, a win is a win, although things could've gone much differently with the call by the referees.

The Texas A&M football team will now face Ole Miss on the road in a tough matchup before finishing the regular season with games against Mississippi State, Abilene Christian, and LSU as they try to finish bowl-eligible. In what has been a rough year for Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies, they have a chance to finish on a positive note.