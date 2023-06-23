Texas A&M defensive line and defensive ends coach Terry Price has died. The former Aggie defensive lineman was 55 years old.

Price played for the Aggies from 1986 through 1989 and he earned All-Conference honors during his senior season. After getting his degree, he became a volunteer assistant for the Aggies.

His coaching career began in earnest shortly after his time as a volunteer. He joined the Western Kentucky coaching staff in 1994, and ended up coming back to the Aggies in 2012 as a defensive line coach.

Price excelled at recruiting and he is credited for playing a role in several star players who competed at Texas A&M. Those players included superstar Myles Garrett as well as Justin Madubuike, Tyree Wilson, DeMarvin Leal, Shemar Turner, Elijah Jeudy, Walter Nolen and Shemar Stewart.

Former Texas A&M player Reggie Chevis delivered a heartfelt message to his former coach after he learned of his passing. Chevis said that Price helped him on the football field and also taught him the finer points of barbecue cooking.

“RIP to Coach Price aka TP. One of the greatest to ever do it man. The guy that taught me the attitude of a SEC DLineman. He gave me real shot also inspired me to be pit-master. Thank you for everything you done for me & the game. Love you OG,” Chevis said on Twitter.

In addition to his long coaching career, Price did have NFL playing experience. He was selected by the Chicago Bears in the 10th round of the 1990 draft, and he played with both the Bears and the Miami Dolphins in a 2-year career.