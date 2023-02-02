Texas A&M football senior wide receiver Ainias Smith will make a return for the Aggies in 2023, according to a Thursday tweet from On3.

“I thank everyone for the thoughts and prayers which have gotten me to where I am now,” Smith wrote in a Thursday tweet. “I have made my prayers and have had a plethora of thoughts, but after everything, I had to make an important decision that will set up my future.”

“With that being said, I will be returning to school for one more year. Aggie nation, let’s run it back.”

Ainias Smith is listed on Sports Reference as both wide receiver and running back for Texas A&M football. The four-year Aggie earned a total of 302 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage in four games played last season, including 291 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. He garnered a total of just under 2,000 yards, 21 touchdowns and 194 plays from scrimmage since he first suited up for the Aggies in a game against Lamar University in 2019.

The former 3-star wide receiver out of Sugar Land, Texas passed up offers from Georgia, Duke, Texas Tech, Syracuse, Oregon and TCU, among others, when he enrolled to play with the Aggies in May 2019. Ainias Smith was named the District 20-6A Overall MVP as a senior when he earned 717 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 55 receptions for Fort Bend Dulles High School in 2018, according to MaxPreps. Smith was listed as a receiver, free safety and cornerback, though he recorded passing, rushing and receiving yards during three recorded high school seasons.

Smith was arrested in July for driving while intoxicated, on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. He was set to appear on SEC Media Day as one of the team’s leaders. He was held on a bond totaling $8,000, $4,000 for the DWI charge and $2,000 apiece for the weapon and drug charges.