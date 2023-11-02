Texas A&M visits Ole Miss as we continue our NCAA football odds series with a Texas A&M-Ole Miss prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Texas A&M Aggies (5-3, 3-2) go on the road to take on the 10th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 4-1) in a Sec-West matchup. This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a Texas A&M-Ole Miss prediction and pick. we will also let you know how to watch the game.

Texas A&M has played in some very close games this season. Their two SEC losses are against Tennessee and Alabama. Both those losses came by just one score. Max Johnson has taken over quarterback duties for the Aggies, and he is doing a good job. He has passed for 1,147 yards, and eight touchdowns. Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels are the lead backs on the team. They split time in the backfield, but they both do very well. They have combined for over 5.0 yards per carry, and six touchdowns. Edgerrin Cooper has been a force on the defensive side of the ball. He has seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

Ole Miss is having a great season. Their one loss was against Alabama by 14 points, but they only allowed 24. Jaxson Dart has been under center all season, and he is playing like one of the top quarterbacks. He has passed for 2,080 yards, and 14 touchdowns in the eight games played. He has also rushed for seven touchdowns on the year. Quinshon Judkins has rushed for 691 yards, and nine touchdowns on the season. Jared Ivey leads the team with 5.5 sacks on the defensive side of things.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas A&M-Ole Miss Odds

Texas A&M: +3 (-106)

Ole Miss: -3 (-114)

Over: 54.5 (-105)

Under: 54.5 (-115)

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Week 10

Time: 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread

Texas A&M needs to find a way to keep up on offense in this game. Johnson, Moss, and Daniels are more than enough for the Aggies to keep up, but it is not going to be easy. Texas A&M averages over 30 points per game, and that is exactly what they will have to do in order to cover the spread. With the spread at just three points, this game is expected to be close. Texas A&M plays great defense, but their offense will have to steal the show.

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread

Ole Miss has a very good offense. I briefly mentioned how good the Aggies play defense, and that is thanks to their pressure up front. Ole Miss has been able to with ease this season. The Rebels average almost 40.0 points per game. Dart leads the team as good as any quarterback in the country. Judkins is also a very good quarterback. The Aggies might be able to stop one part of the Rebels' offense, but the other part will be solid. All Ole Miss needs is either the run game, or pass game to go off, and they will cover the spread.

Final Texas A&M-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be fun to watch. Both teams are capable of playing well, and I expect it to be a good game. However, I am going to take Ole Miss to cover this spread. Their offense is solid and should prevail in this game.

Final Texas A&M-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss -3 (-114), Under 54.5 (-115)