Texas A&M and LSU are set for an SEC West showdown in Week 13 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. We continue our college football odds series with a Texas A&M-LSU prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Aggies are coming off a 38-10 win against Abilene Christian in what was their first game under interim head coach Elijah Robinson. Can Texas A&M score its second straight victory over LSU in the series between the two teams?

Meanwhile, the Tigers have notched back-to-back wins against Georgia State and Florida. LSU posted 56 and 52 points, respectively, in those two games and ranks No. 14 in the updated College Football Playoff rankings.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas A&M-LSU Odds

Texas A&M: +10.5 (-105)

LSU: -10.5 (-115)

Over: 66.5 (-110)

Under: 66.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. LSU Week 13

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread

The Aggies have built a lot of momentum on offense.

Texas A&M has scored 30 or more points in four straight games after hitting that mark just once in their previous four contests. That's a good trend ahead of a matchup against an LSU defense that has allowed 35 or more points in four of its past five SEC games.

The Tigers have had issues on defense all season, with their offense having to be an absolute juggernaut to win games. LSU ranks 113th nationally in yards per play allowed (6.2), 110th in yards per rush allowed (4.8), 106th in yards per game allowed (410.9), 101st in rushing yards allowed (169.5), 100th in passing yards allowed (241.4), and 100th in completion percentage allowed (62.6).

Jaylen Henderson, who has subbed in for injured quarterback Max Johnson, has the tools to lead his team to one of their best offensive games of the season. Henderson is 27-of-42 for 410 yards and four touchdowns (only one interception), and he has 24 carries for 87 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Texas A&M should be salivating at the opportunity against this inconsistent defense, and the Aggies have the playmakers to capitalize on it. Wide receivers Ainias Smith (45 RECs, 736 YDs, 2 TDs) and Evan Stewart (38 RECs, 514 YDs, 4 TDs) are two of the most talented players in the SEC, and they could challenge the LSU secondary.

And again, it's worth noting that Texas A&M won this game in 2022 as a 10-point underdog, so they the have momentum in this rivalry series.

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread

Jayden Daniels continues to do Jayden Daniels things, and this game could be his Heisman-winning performance.

The LSU quarterback is the current favorite to win the award, with oddsmakers slotting Oregon's Bo Nix as the next most likely option. His numbers are something else. Daniels has racked up 3,577 yards and 36 touchdowns to only four interceptions while completing 72.6 percent of his throws. He has also added 1,014 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

You better believe that the Tigers are going to have a game plan that gives Daniels all the opportunities he can to put an emphatic statement on his Heisman resume. That's exactly what LSU did in 56-10 win against Georgia State a week ago, where Daniels notched a whopping eight total touchdowns in the game.

Texas A&M's defense has been elite in ranking third nationally in sacks per game (3.6), eighth in yards per game allowed (286.5), 11th in yards per rush allowed (3.1), and 22nd in completion percentage allowed (57.0). However, the Aggies are allowing 12.2 yards per completion (80th), which is an area Daniels and company can take advantage of since they rank third in that category with 15.2 yards per completion this season.

The other offensive numbers are just as impressive. LSU is No. 1 in the country with 46.8 points per game, 562.3 yards per game, 8.6 yards per play, and 6.4 yards per rush. The Tigers are second in yards per attempt (11.0), third in passing yards per game (343.5), sixth in rushing yards (218.8), and ninth in completion percentage (69.9%).

Simply put, even against good defenses, LSU is finding ways to put up points.

The added motivation of helping Daniels win the Heisman should lead to another huge offensive output for the Tigers.

Final Texas A&M-LSU Prediction & Pick

Texas A&M has lost nine straight road games, while LSU has won nine straight games.

That's one reason to favor the Tigers in this matchup, but there are many others as well. Daniels may be the best player in the sport, and while back-to-back eight-touchdown performances seem unlikely, LSU won't hesitate to run up the score if given the opportunity.

The Tigers should earn the win.

Final Texas A&M-LSU Prediction & Pick: LSU -10.5 (-115)