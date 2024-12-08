ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas A&M-Texas Tech prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas A&M Texas Tech.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders just did defeat a DePaul team which looks noticeably improved this season under first-year head coach Chris Holtmann. Yet, with all due respect to DePaul, the Blue Demons are not a likely NCAA Tournament team. DePaul improving markedly in the first year under a new coach is reflective of, more than anything else, DePaul finally clearing the very low bar the program set for itself. DePaul is no longer terrible; it is average. Beating the Blue Demons is not a huge resume boost; it is merely the avoidance of a bad loss. Beating Texas A&M on Sunday afternoon, if achieved, would be very different for Texas Tech. If coach Grant McCasland can lead the Red Raiders to a win over the Aggies — a longtime partner in the Southwest Conference before it dissolved in the mid-1990s — that would really move the needle and significantly elevate Tech's overall profile. This would be the kind of win which travels all the way to Selection Sunday.

The Texas A&M Aggies defeated Creighton earlier this season. They beat Wake Forest last week in the ACC-SEC Challenge. They beat Ohio State as well. They have collected several good wins and are looking for another quality result to add to their portfolio. Veteran guard Wade Taylor is such a tough player to defend. He is fearless and creative, and he works hard to get a free shooting hand in an important situation. Opponents do not want the game coming down to one Taylor shot if they can help it. Texas A&M should get a much better and clearer sense of where it stands after this game, which figures to be contentious, close, and filled with electricity. It's not Texas versus Texas Tech — that's an even bigger hatefest — but this is not for the faint of heart. That's for sure.

Here are the Texas A&M-Texas Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Texas A&M-Texas Tech Odds

Texas A&M: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +108

Texas Tech: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas A&M vs Texas Tech

Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Aggies have been playing good basketball. They lost a game to Oregon in the latter half of November and could have wilted as a result of it. Instead, they bounced back with the Creighton victory and have stabilized their season. Knowing that A&M has shown, very concretely, how resilient it is, that's the kind of team you want to bet on. You can trust that even if A&M gives up a 7-0 or 5-0 run, it will answer. You want a team which will not fade away or allow a six-point run to become a 20-point run. The Aggies aren't going to let those kinds of things happen, so they will be right there at the end with a chance to win.

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech hasn't had a great season, but DePaul tested the Red Raiders a few days ago. That test should sharpen up the Red Raiders and have them prepared for an A&M team which is skilled but inconsistent. The Oregon loss showed how far the Aggies have to go in order to become a complete team. They have played some really good games this season, but there have also been moments — the first half versus Southern University — in which they have looked awful. Texas Tech will punish A&M if it is not focused.

Final Texas A&M-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

These two teams are evenly matched. It's hard to find a clear point of separation. Just sit back, enjoy the game, study it, and file away information on these teams the next time you consider betting on them.

Final Texas A&M-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech -1.5