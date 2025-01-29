Texas A&M women's basketball leading scorer Aicha Coulibaly will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, Aggies head coach Joni Taylor announced on Tuesday.

Coulibaly suffered the injury on a drive to the basket in the second quarter of Texas A&M's 64-51 loss to No. 7 LSU on January 26.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her,” Taylor said. “At this time we feel bad for her for everything she’s gone through. She’s the heart and soul of our team. Just really disappointed that this has happened to her. Praying for her during this time.”

The two-time All-SEC Second Team guard was averaging 12.8 points per game for an Aggies team that doesn't score much to begin with. She was the only player averaging double figures with Texas A&M putting up only 65.7 points per game as a team.

As a result, the Aggies have had to win ugly. They defeated No. 11 Kentucky last week, 61-55, by holding the Wildcats to 1-18 shooting from three and 31% shooting overall.

Coulibaly played three seasons at Auburn before transferring to College Station. A fifth-year senior, she has 1,675 career points. She has also exhausted her COVID year and played in 19 games this season, leaving her future as a college athlete in doubt.

“We are going to miss her presence,” Taylor added. “We’re going to miss, just, the grit she brought to our team, the confidence, the toughness that she brings to our team.”

Exploring other options for Texas A&M women's basketball

With Coulibaly on the shelf for the rest of the season, Texas A&M will need to find scoring elsewhere as it looks to gain some steam after a lackluster 10-9 start to the season (3-4 SEC).

Sahara Jones (9.9 points per game) is the team's second-leading scorer and leading rebounder (7.0). She is currently in the midst of a slump, however, shooting just 24% from the field in her last six games and averaging 5.8 points.

Forward Jada Malone is one of the more efficient scorers in the SEC, doing most of her work inside and shooting 64%. But like Jones, her play has suffered lately as her minutes have dropped.

Texas A&M, which is already without guard Kyndall Hunter (concussion), will have to figure it out soon. The Aggies' next game is Thursday night at Arkansas.