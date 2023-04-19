In his legendary four year career at Oral Roberts, powerhouse point guard Max Abmas left no doubt that he’s a certified bucket. Across his final three seasons with the Golden Eagles, Abmas cemented himself as one of the greatest shooters in college basketball history, averaging 23.0 points and nailing nearly 40 percent of his 9.2 attempted three pointers per game. Naturally, Max Abmas is now one of the most coveted basketball players in the transfer portal with the likes of Texas and Kansas State in hot pursuit. After visiting Manhattan, Kansas last week, Abmas is now on an official visit to Texas to check out their basketball facilities and meet with recently hired head coach Rodney Terry.

Although Abmas was tempted to stay at Oral Roberts, he elected to transfer as the allure of power conference competition (and power conference NIL deals) ultimately proved to be too strong.

“I think the end goal is, not just to get all this NIL money, the end goal for me is to play professionally in the NBA for as long as I can play,” Max Abmas recently told 247 Sports about his decision to enter the transfer portal. “Just understanding that, and understanding that the grass isn’t necessarily greener on the other side, and understanding what I had here at Oral Roberts and the relationship that I’ve built over the last few years.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While tons of small conference guards have jumped to power conferences and struggled, Max Abmas will be dominant at Texas or anywhere else he might end up. Beyond being a prolific scorer, Abmas is a stone cold winner. In 2021, he propelled Oral Roberts to the Sweet 16 for the first time, marking the first time that a 15 seed had ever made it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Similarly, he keyed the winningest season in school history last season as Oral Roberts won 30 games (including 17 straight leading into March Madness) and secured a 12 seed before bowing out against Duke in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.