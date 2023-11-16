The Texas Longhorns landed the commitment of 5-star shooting guard Tre Johnson for their Class of 2024 recruiting.

The Texas Longhorns are coming off a pretty successful 2022-23 season during which they finished 29-9 overall and 12-6 in Big 12 Conference play. They knocked off Kansas to win the Big 12 Championship and they advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. Their success under head coach Rodney Terry will certainly help in terms of recruitment. In fact, Texas just picked up their biggest recruit for the class of 2024 with the commitment of five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson as per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

The addition of Tre Johnson gives Texas Basketball a top five recruiting class in the country for the Class of 2024. Texas had also landed commitments from Cam Scott and Nicolas Codie to give the Longhorns a star-studded freshman class for next season. As per Tipton, Johnson chose Texas due to his relationship with the coaching staff.

“I chose Texas because I like their family culture and my relationship with the coaching staff,” Johnson said. “We have a great relationship. I feel I can be myself around them and I feel they would push me and help better myself.”

A native of Dallas, Texas, Johnson is entering his senior year in high school at Link Academy in Missouri. He ultimately chose Texas over offers from other powerhouse programs such as Baylor, Kentucky and Kansas. While Johnson is considered a top four player in the Class of 2024, he's considered the top shooting guard for his class. He's the highest ranked recruit so far since Rodney Terry became the head coach.