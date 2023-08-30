The Texas football 2024 recruiting class is currently ranked #18 in the country on 247 Sports and features 16 commits. The class has one five-star commit, four four-star commits and 11 three-star commits. It could certainly use a little bit of work before the cycle ends, but Texas did strike gold with their five-star, Colin Simmons.

Colin Simmons will be coming to Texas football from Duncanville, Texas. His is a home-state kid and currently attends Duncanville High School, just a few hours away from Austin. Simmons is ranked as the #8 overall prospect in the 2024 class, the top edge rusher and the top player in the state of Texas. He also recently received some big news as it was announced that Simmons will be participating in the 2024 Polynesian Bowl, according to an article from 247 Sports.

The Polynesian Bowl takes place every year in Hawaii and is played at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. The game happens every January and features the top high school football seniors in the country, and Simmons is one of them. Simmons will be joined by his teammate Caden Durham and other notable recruits in the state of Texas like Bryant Wesco (five-star Clemson commit) and Drelon Miller (four-star Texas A&M commit).

The Longhorns are getting a good one in Simmons. He is currently in the midst of his final high school season, and it'll be exciting to see how it plays out. We will see Simmons compete in the Polynesian Bowl on January 19th, 2024, and then he will be a Longhorn shortly after.