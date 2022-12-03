By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The University of Michigan football team is rolling as it boasts a 12-0 record and is ranked No. 2 in the AP polls. However, the squad received some disappointing news on Friday regarding one of its best players. Junior running back Blake Corum is expected to miss the remainder of the college football season due to season-ending knee surgery.

The University of Texas running back Bijan Robinson responded to the injury update with a heartfelt Twitter post praising Corum and wishing him all the best in his recovery process:

“As a player I respect a lot and compete with! Just know that God has the perfect plan for you brother. You a different breed of talent. Speed recovery and all love.”

Bijan Robinson, 20, is in his third season with the Longhorns. This year, he has run for 1,580 total yards and 18 touchdowns. Robinson is averaging 6.1 yards per carry, to boot.

The Longhorns have an 8-4 record this season, ranking them third in the Big 12 and No. 21 in the AP polls. The team won its most recent game over Baylor back on November 25th by a final score of 38-27, marking its third victory over the past four games.

Before his injury, Corum was certainly projected to be drafted, assuming he declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Now nursing a serious knee injury, he has a long road to recovery ahead of him. However, messages of good wishes like the one he got from Robinson will go a long way toward getting Corum feeling better, physically and mentally.