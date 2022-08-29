Bijan Robinson’s big baller advice to Texas football freshman QB Quinn Ewers

Texas football freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers will be getting his first taste of college action when he takes the field for the Longhorns against Louisiana-Monroe on September 3. Ewers is talented- that’s why he won the starting job- but no one would be surprised if he was feeling the pressure ahead of his first college football start. Luckily for him, Texas football teammate and star running back Bijan Robinson has the perfect solution for Ewers if he’s ever in a tight spot. Here is Robinson’s advice for his teammate, per Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman.

Texas RB Bijan Robinson said he told QB Quinn Ewers, "If worse comes to worse, just check it down to me, and I'll do whatever I can to get you in the best position." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) August 29, 2022

Bijan Robinson hilariously told Quinn Ewers that “if worse comes to worse, just check it down to me.” While it’s funny, it’s also worth noting that the Texas football star running back is being perfectly serious here.

Robinson, who tallied 1,127 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground last year as a sophomore, showed he was perfectly capable as a pass-catcher as well. The Longhorns star hauled in 26 receptions for 295 yards and four scores through the air.

Not only will Ewers be more comfortable knowing he can hand the ball off to a guy like Bijan Robinson, but it will also be comforting to know that his halfback is just a checkdown away, especially against Big 12 rivals with strong defensive lines, such as Oklahoma State and Baylor.

Ewers, a former 5-star recruit, is here for a reason. But it helps to have talented teammates. In Heisman Trophy candidate Bijan Robinson, Quinn Ewers has one of the best in the nation by his side.