The Texas Longhorns football program is grieving after the team’s official Twitter account announced the death of Jaden Hullaby, a sophomore tight end and running back from Dallas. Hullaby was a member of the New Mexico football team at the time of his passing.

The announcement was accompanied by a quote mourning the loss of Hullaby from Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.

“It’s such devastating and tragic news to hear of Jaden’s passing,” Sarkisian said.

“He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with.

“All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time.”

Hullaby spent the 2022 season at New Mexico, and redshirted in 2021 with Texas Football before transferring.

A relative announced Sunday on social media that Hullaby had been missing since Friday and the family couldn’t “track any of his devices.” Hullaby was last spotted in Dallas. No official word has been given on the cause of death.

“The Lobo family is saddened to learn of the passing of former RB/TE Jaden Hullaby. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden’s family and all who knew him,” wrote the New Mexico football Twitter account this afternoon.

Fans also shared their sympathies and condolences for Hullaby after his passing.

Praying for his family and the Longhorn community. — Will (@Will_NSS) May 22, 2023

The Dallas native graduated from Mansfield Timberview High School. He attended Bishop Dunne in Dallas as a junior in high school, where he won a state title before signing with Texas football.

Hullaby did not record a catch or carry for Texas football during his time with the program. He had two receptions for 44 yards and 13 carries for 59 yards last season for New Mexico, an average of 4.5 yards per carry.