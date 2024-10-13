Texas football got a big win over Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry game on Saturday. Former Texas star Kevin Durant had some words to the Sooners after the victory, and those words were absolutely savage.

“OU?? FOH,” Durant posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Texas defeated Oklahoma in a powerful performance, 34-3, to justify their no. 1 overall ranking. The Longhorns forced several turnovers that quickly turned into points for the Texas offense.

Texas is now 6-0 on the season and in the driver's seat to make the SEC championship game. Oklahoma fell to 4-2 with the disappointing loss, in a game that they actually led 3-0 at one point.

Durant played for Texas for one season, back in 2006-2007. He left the school for the NBA after one year, playing for former Longhorns coach Rick Barnes. Durant frequently shows his support for Texas athletics since his departure.

During his one season with the Longhorns, Durant finished as the Big 12 Player of the Year. He also has number retired by Texas.

Texas football looks every bit as good as their ranking

Texas is giving Durant and other Longhorns fans quite a show. The squad is undefeated in its first SEC season, and ranked no. 1 in the country. The team looks like they haven't lost a step since transitioning from the Big 12 to its new conference.

Texas is posting some incredible offensive performances, despite using two different quarterbacks this year. Veteran Quinn Ewers is the starter, but he got hurt earlier this year. That allowed young prospect and legacy player Arch Manning to step in for the team. Manning looked impressive, especially in a win over UTSA where he accounted for five touchdowns.

The offense looked just as good as advertised against Oklahoma. Texas scored 21 points in the second quarter alone. Following the game, Texas players planted a Longhorns flag on the field atop a Baker Mayfield Oklahoma jersey. It was a move just as savage as Durant's social media post.

The Longhorns made the College Football Playoff in 2023, and look to return again this season. Texas lost in a semi-final game to Washington, in a close contest. The 2024 team may be even better, as it has reached the no. 1 ranking in the country for the first time in several years.

Durant and Texas football fans will surely be cheering the team on, when the squad plays its next game against Georgia. That conference showdown between two likely top 5 teams is on October 19 in Austin.