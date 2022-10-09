Kevin Durant trolls Oklahoma Sooners big time after embarrassing 49-0 loss to Texas football

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant made sure to add insult to the Oklahoma Sooners’ injury after Texas football obliterated them on Saturday.

The Texas Longhorns showed no mercy to the Sooners in a 49-0 drubbing that was basically over after three quarters. Oklahoma just had no answer to the Texas football offense led by quarterback Quinn Ewers, who had four touchdowns and just one interception in the contest. The home team jumped to a 28-0 lead at the half and never looking back thereafter.

After witnessing his alma mater hand their rivals a massive embarrassment, Durant quickly took to Twitter to further mock the Sooners. He poked fun at Oklahoma’s first year head coach Brent Venables, who was unable to adjust as needed and find a solution to help his team compete through four quarters.

“Ayo somebody tell Brent Venables to pass the joystick….this ain’t it,” the Nets star wrote on Twitter.

To be fair to Kevin Durant, Venables and the Sooners surely have a lot of reflecting to do after the big loss. Losing is one thing, getting demolished by 49 points without answering back is another. It was a failure of epic proportions on both offense and defense for Oklahoma, and as usual in any team sport, it is the coach’s fault when something like that happens.

As for Texas football, it is a testament to the program’s capability. They improved to 4-2 on the season, and if they continue playing like they did on Saturday, that record is bound to get even better.

Sure enough, KD will have his eyes on his team–ready to support them and perhaps troll their opponents even more.