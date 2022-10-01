Texas football commit Arch Manning breaks Peyton and Eli’s records in wild performance

Arch Manning’s commitment to Texas football was a huge story but it perhaps overshadowed the fact that the talented young quarterback still has another year of high school ball left. And Manning is absolutely balling out for New Orleans Isidore Newman, the same high school his uncles Peyton and Eli attended.

Manning broke records set by both Peyton and Eli in his wild seven-touchdown performance in a blowout win over Pearl River on Friday night. 247 Sports has the details.

Arch Manning entered Friday’s contest needing 300 passing yards to eclipse Eli’s career record of 7,268 yards at Isidore Newman. The Texas football commit also needed just one touchdown pass to move past Peyton’s career mark of 93.

Both records didn’t last, as Manning showed exactly why he is regarded as the no. 1 2023 recruit by some, dazzling with a 356-yard, seven-touchdown outing. Peyton’s record was toppled in the first quarter of the contest, with Eli’s mark meeting its match later in the game.

Pretty good company. On the season, Arch Manning has thrown for 1,126 yards while completing 60.2 percent of his passes. The nephew of Peyton and Eli also has tossed 20 touchdown passes against no interceptions, per MaxPreps.

Getting excited yet, Texas football fans? If Arch Manning’s latest record-breaking feats are any indication, the Longhorns are getting a very special quarterback next season.

It’s a great time to be a Texas Longhorns fan.