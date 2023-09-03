Offensive lineman Deandre Carter committed to the Auburn Tigers football program, according to a Sunday tweet from 247Sports.

The four-star recruit held offers from Michigan State, Texas, Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and Wisconsin, among others, according to 247Sports. He will join a 2024 Auburn football recruiting class that features five-star wide receiver Perry Thompson and eight total four-star commitments.

“I have a great relationship with the coaches at Auburn and felt really felt comfortable on my visits out there,” Deandre Carter told 247Sports, via 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins. “I loved the culture and the family environment out there and it just felt like home for me.”

16 commitments make up Texas's football 2024 recruitment class. Five-star edge rusher Colin Simmons committed to the program in August over offers from LSU and Miami. The Longhorns' 2024 class took 18th place on 247Sports's football recruitment rankings. It took spots over South Carolina, Arkansas and Ole Miss, but fell behind USC, Miami and Clemson. Auburn took 13th place on the 247Sports 2024 rankings.

Three five-star recruits made up a star-studded 2023 Texas class. Running back CJ Baxter, a five-star recruit from Orlando, Fla., recorded 38 rushing yards on five attempts during the Longhorns' 37-10 win over the Rice Owls on Saturday. He left the game with a rib issue after he landed awkwardly on a 32-yard run.

“He obviously had that nice run and I think, what it looked like is he landed on the ball and kind of had a rib issue that we just wanted to make sure we're getting checked out,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said of the injury to Baxter, via Horns247 Writer Jeff Howe. “I'm hopeful it's not serious, but we don't know for sure yet.”