Texas football just added a preferred walk-on commitment to add more depth to the quarterback room. The Longhorns are preparing for a highly anticipated 2025 season, which will feature Arch Manning under center. Steve Sarkisian has fully rebuilt this program, which is coming off a second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Longhorns' season ended against eventual national champion Ohio State.

The good news keeps coming for Texas football, as quarterback Luke Dunham has been added as a preferred walk-on commit. Sports Illustrated Texas Longhorns reporter Zach Dimmitt confirmed this news. An Austin native, Dunham is a 6’3, 185 lb lefty with intriguing dual-threat potential. The newest commit posted a 4.60 40-yard dash in high school.

Texas football has officially entered its championship-or-bust era

ESPN College Football Analyst Marty Smith said it best. This will be one of the most electric seasons in Texas football history if Arch Manning and company live up to the hype. The former 5-star quarterback is the son of Cooper Manning and the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli. Arch has already shown flashes of his potential in several starts last year when starting QB Quinn Ewers was out with an injury.

The hype has grown so much that insiders were even predicting that, even in his limited action, Manning would be the No. 1 pick in this year's NFL Draft. After two years of CFP semifinal finishes, Steve Sarkisian's team is expected to take the next step. According to ESPN's way-too-early rankings, Texas football is the No. 2 team in the country.

The schedule starts out hot with a visit to Columbus to take on projected No. 1 Ohio State. Arch will, therefore, immediately have the chance to prove how real the hype is in Week 1. After that clash, Texas has several challenging road games in its 2025 season. In addition to the visit to Columbus, the Longhorns will face Florida and Georgia on their home turfs. It won't be easy for Steve Sarkisian's team to return to the College Football Playoff, but it's expected.

Overall, it's a great time to be a Longhorns fan. Texas football is bringing in the top-ranked recruiting class in the country to surround its star quarterback. And now Luke Dunham adds more security to the sports' most important position. With Manning presumably staying in Austin for just this year before going off to the NFL, perhaps Dunham could be the starter for his hometown team in the near future.