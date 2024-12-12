The Texas football team is preparing for the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns begin the newly expanded tournament with a matchup against Clemson on December 21 in Austin in a 5-12 matchup.

On top of that, the college football transfer portal is swirling and Early Signing Day came and went, so there has been a lot going on. For the Longhorns, they are bringing in Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester for a visit on Thursday, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

‘Utah punter transfer Jack Bouwmeester is visiting Texas today, a source tells @cbssports/@247sports. Bouwmeester, one of the top punters in the nation, was an all-conference selection each of the last two years at Utah.'

Bouwmeester began his college career at Michigan State in 2019-20, although he did not appear in any games in East Lansing. For the past three years, he has been at Utah and was named the All-Pac-12 first-team in 2023 and then earned All-Big 12 honors in 2024 as Utah made the switch.

Bouwmeester was also a finalist for the Ray Guy Award and led the entire Big 12 with a staggering 44.7 yards per punt. Texas currently has sophomore Ian Ratliff as the punter on the depth chart.

As far as Utah is concerned, the Utes got head coach Kyle Whittingham to return but then are likely going to be without Cam Rising for the first time in quite a while.

While punters don't usually break the market, Bouwmeester is one of the top options in this cycle and could be a big boost to a loaded Texas team that will more than likely have Arch Manning running the quarterback position in 2025.

Texas also got some major wins in the recruiting process in December, so things have been going well for Steve Sarkisian's team ahead of the College Football Playoff game against the Clemson Tigers.