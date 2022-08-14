Texas Longhorns lose 2 key offensive starters to season-ending injuries

The Texas Longhorns are entering the 2022 college football season with very high expectations. Texas is considered the slight favorite to win the Big 12 this year. The Longhorns have probability percentage above 50 in all of their games as of right now except for their early-season showdown with Alabama, according to ESPN’s FPI.

But on Saturday, things took a turn for the worse. As Orangebloods.com owner and publisher Geoff Ketchup noted, multiple sources are reporting that wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and offensive lineman Junior Angilau both suffered season-ending injuries. That would be a massive blow to Texas and their aspirations this year. Both players reportedly suffered knee injuries during a scrimmage.

Multiple sources are reporting to Orangebloods that junior wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and senior offensive lineman Junior Angilau both suffered season-ending knee injuries on Saturday. — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) August 14, 2022

Neyor just transferred to the Longhorns after spending his first two years of college at Wyoming. He was the team’s best receiver and racked up 44 catches for 878 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. His 20 yards per catch ranked among the best in division 1 last season. Neyor was expected to start for Texas, lining up as the Z receiver inside of Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington.

That likely leaves redshirt sophomore Troy Omeire to start in the slot for Texas.

Meanwhile, the loss of Angilau is just as big, if not bigger. Angilau was set to start at left guard for the Longhorns this season. After his injury, Texas moved Hayden Connor from right guard to left guard and slid true freshman Cole Hutson to the right side. It is unknown what the long-term plan will be moving forward.

Texas Running back Roschon Johnson also left the scrimmage with an ankle injury. However, that is reportedly not season-ending.

The Longhorns are looking to climb into contention for the college football playoff before making their move to the SEC.